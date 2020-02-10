Virtu Financial Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (-62.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $252.72M (-42.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VIRT has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.