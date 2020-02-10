Charles River Laboratories Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.83 (+22.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $685.46M (+14.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CRL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.