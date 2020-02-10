Capstone secures a multi-megawatt multi-phase development project in Scotland

Capstone Turbine’s (CPST +2.9% ) exclusive distributor in Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and Northern United Kingdom secured an order for a C1000 Signature Series ICHP microturbine for an industrial processing business park in Scotland.

The C1000S ICHP microturbine order will be installed at a recycling plant and will be utilized in a combined heat and power (CHP) application. The integrated CHP solution provides greater than 80% overall efficiency, while reducing NOx and greenhouse gas emissions.

The order includes a Capstone supplied integrated roof mounted heat recovery module.

This order is phase one of a multi-phase development project with a scheduled commission date of April 2020.