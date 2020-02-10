SoftBank Vision Fund's Uber stake is up 18%

During an appearance on CNBC, SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) Marcelo Claure says the Vision Fund's stake in Uber (UBER) is up 18%.

Claure, who serves as the executive chairman on WeWork's (WE) board, says SoftBank has a "great plan" for the coworking company.

Claure, responding to recent reports that Vision Fund 2 has hit financing hurdles: "...I think as things start to calm down and you start seeing that Uber was a good investment (ridesharing has an incredible amount of potential), that WeWork has a plan and once we start executing quarter over quarter you're going to see that potentially the additional Vision funds are going to come along."

