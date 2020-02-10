Akamai Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (+5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $749.27M (+5.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AKAM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.