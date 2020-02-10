Varex Imaging Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2020 5:35 PM ETVarex Imaging Corporation (VREX)VREXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (-3.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $189.88M (+2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VREX has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.