Oil slides again as traders await news on OPEC+ cuts

The energy sector (XLE -0.9% ) extends its recent weakness, dropping back near last week's lows amid continued worries that the spreading coronavirus will weigh on demand and economic growth.

WTI March crude -1.4% to $49.63/bbl; Brent April crude -2% to $53.36/bbl.

The group has given up 11% YTD, the only negative S&P sector during the period, and was the market's worst performer in 2019, as crude prices have plunged more than 20% from a peak in January.

"The concern remains that the wider markets have yet to reflect the full impact of the disruption" from the virus, Saxo Bank commodity strategist Ole Hansen says.

Traders also await word from Russia on production cuts after saying last Friday that it needed more time to decide on a recommendation to reduce output by another 600K bbl/day.

Among notable movers today: NOV -5.1% , XEC -3.8% , OXY -3.3% , FTI -3% , CXO -2.5% , HES -2.3% , MRO -2.2% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, XOP, UCO, VDE, OIH, DWT, BGR, BNO, ERX, GUSH, SCO, DRIP, FENY, DBO, ERY, DIG, FIF, NDP, OILU, DTO, IYE, USL, DUG, OILD, IEO, USOI, WTIU, CRAK