Ramelius Resources to scoop up Spectrum Metals

Ramelius Resources (OTCPK:RMLRF N/A ) agrees to acquire Spectrum Metals (OTC:TRYUF) valued at $0.15 per share, equivalent to $208M, a 52% premium to Spectrum’s last closing price of 9.9c on Friday.

Spectrum holders to receive one Ramelius share for every 10 Spectrum securities held as well as a cash component of $0.17/share for each Spectrum share.

The takeover adds the Penny West gold project in Western Australia to Ramelius’ portfolio,

The project has a maiden resource of 799,000 tonnes at 13.8 grams per tonne gold for 355,500oz of the precious metal.