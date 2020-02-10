Stocks push into the green as real estate, tech rise

The three major U.S. stock averages rebound from an early dip as real estate, consumer discretionary, and information technology sectors outperform the broader market.
The Nasdaq gains 0.5%, the S&P 500 rises 0.3%, and the Dow is up 0.1%; all three started the session in the red.
The 10-year Treasury gains, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 1.55%.
Crude oil declines 1.2% to $49.71 per barrel; gold rises 0.3% to $1,578.20 per ounce.
The real estate sector (+0.8%) outperforms the S&P 500 after Simon Property's deal to acquire Taubman Centers pushes many shopping center and mall REITs higher;
Consumer discretionary (+0.7%) and information technology (+0.6%) also outperform the broader market; energy (-1.2%) and financials (-0.3%) are the only S&P 500 sectors declining.
In Europe, stock markets ended the session mostly lower; the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.1%, the FTSE 100 slipped 0.3%, the DAX fell 0.2%, and the CAC 40 lost 0.2%.
The U.S. Dollar Index rises 0.1% to 98.82.