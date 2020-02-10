PG&E predicts smaller, shorter shutoffs this year

PG&E (PCG +3.8% ) believes blackouts in 2020 will darken fewer homes than last year, saying it has invested millions in personnel and technology to reduce the impact of its intentional power shutoffs during California's wildfire season.

PG&E filed an updated wildfire safety blueprint with the state's Public Utilities Commission on Friday, outlining plans for hardening its electric grid, improving its weather forecasting and trimming back more tree limbs that could spark fires.

This year's blackouts should be "smarter, smaller and shorter," the utility says, outlining goals of reducing the average geographic reach of deliberate blackouts by one third and restoring power to affected areas 12 daylight hours after unsafe conditions pass.