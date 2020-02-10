CONSOL Energy Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2020 5:30 PM ETCONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)CEIXBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (-56.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $343.58M (-1.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CEIX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.