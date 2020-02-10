Mercury General +8.1% after big NPE beat in Q4

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) bounces 8.1% after Q4 operating EPS of 21 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 17 cents and rebounds from a loss of 26 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net premiums earned of $925.4M increases 6.6% Y/Y and crushes the $884.6M consensus.

Q4 combined ratio of 103.2% improves from 106.7% a year ago.

Q4 catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, of $36.0M falls 16% Y/Y.

Book value per share of $32.51 at Dec. 31, 2019 increased from $29.23 at 2018-end.

Debt to total capital ratio of 17.2% at year-end fell from 18.8% at the end of 2018.

Personal Auto policies in force fell to 1,14M from 1,16M; Homeowners policies in force of 656K vs. 600K; and Commercial Auto policies in force slipped to 36K from 37K.

Conference call at 1:00 PM ET.

