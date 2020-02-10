United Tech's Carrier spinoff maps out standalone strategy

United Technologies' (UTX -0.8% ) planned Carrier Global spinoff outlines a strategy to improve revenue and earnings on a standalone basis, including a $600M cost-cutting plan.

In a presentation today at its first investor day, Carrier said it would drive growth by investing in its sales force and product innovation, increasing product extensions and geographic coverage, and trimming $600M from supply chain, factory and G&A expenses by year-end 2022.

Carrier expects sales to rise slightly this year from $18.6B in 2019, and it forecasts a $25M-$75M increase in adjusted operating profit.

Over the medium term, the company will target mid single digit sales growth, high single digit adjusted EPS growth and 90%-100% free cash flow conversion.