William Blair sees rivals pressing Viasat

William Blair has cut Viasat (VSAT -3.2% ) to Market Perform, pointing to a share hit from "emerging competition."

Shares have fallen some 30% over several months, a time when the consensus next-12-month EBITDA multiple has "compressed from 15 times to 11 times," the firm says.

And that decline may be due to an elevated capex cycle for Viasat-3 and early discussions about Viasat-4, suggesting the company "to some degree feels threatened by the new competition" from the likes of SpaceX, OneWeb and Amazon.com.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish on average, while the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.