Masco Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2020 5:30 PM ETMasco Corporation (MAS)MASBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Masco (NYSE:MAS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (-17.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.65B (-19.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MAS has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.