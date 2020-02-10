Louisiana-Pacific Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2020 Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-36.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $561.45M (-4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LPX has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.