Contura Energy crunched on lower shipments forecast

Contura Energy (CTRA -12.8% ) plunges to near 52-week lows after reporting lower coal revenues in Q4 and cutting shipments guidance for 2020.

Contura now sees full-year CAPP-Met shipments of 12M-12.6M tons compared with its previous outlook for 12.7M-13.3M tons and CAPP-Thermal shipments of 2.7M-3.3M tons vs. its prior view of 3.4M-4M tons, while NAPP shipment guidance remains at 6M-6.8M tons.

Previous guidance for cost of coal sales remains unchanged for 2020, with CAPP-Met expected at $76-$81/ton, CAPP-Thermal at $56-$60/ton and NAPP at $34-$38/ton.

For Q4 2019, Contura's coal revenues fell 5% to $497.2M from $524M in Q3, as coal sales realization for the quarter came in at $94.88/ton for CAPP-Met and $56.13/ton for CAPP-Thermal, down 12% and 9%, respectively.

Q4 coal margin plunged 39% Q/Q for met coal to $12.85/ton but nearly tripled for thermal coal to $6.92/ton.