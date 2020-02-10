Trumps FY2021 budget proposal plans 0.3% rise in defense spending

President Trump's proposed $4.8T budget for fiscal 2021 seeks to boost spending for defense and veterans and cuts in social-safety-net programs and foreign aid.

The proposal is the administration's first shot in starting negotiations with Congress to fund the government for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, 2020.

The plan would increase military spending by 0.3% to $740.5B and lower nondefense spending by 5% to $590B, below the level Congress and the president agreed to in a two-year budget deal last summer.

Budget analyst expect lawmakers to push final decisions on 2021 spending until after the presidential election in November and instead fund the government with temporary spending measures for the first few months of the fiscal year, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The plan assumes the $1.5T tax-cut package enacted n 2017, which is set to expire in 2025, is extended. It projects economic growth of 3.1% in Q4 2020 and 3% in 2021.

The federal budget deficit would narrow to $966B next year vs. an estimated $1T in 2020, but would still be more than twice what Trump projected in his first budget proposal in 2017.

Among specific government departments: NASA would see a 12% rise next year, EPA spending would be cut by 26%, HUD budget would be cut by 15%, Department of Veteran Affairs' budget would increase 13%, Commerce Department's budget would be slashed 37% (but much of that can be attributed to the completion of the 2020 census), and foreign aid would be cut by 21%.

Defense-related ETFs: ITA, XAR, PPA, ROKT