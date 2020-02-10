CFRA warns on Royal Caribbean

CFRA drops Royal Caribbean (RCL -1.3% ) straight to a Sell rating from Buy on a more dire assessment of the near-term impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

"With the geopolitical fallout of the outbreak seemingly intensifying in the past week, we now see a potentially significant downside to RCL's '20 financial targets. While the outbreak is unlikely to affect RCL's positive long-term prospects in China, we are wary of a potential near-term impact on overall bookings elsewhere (including the U.S. and Europe)," warns CFRA analyst Tuna Amobi.

CFRA assigns a lowered price target of $100 to RCL vs. the average sell-side PT of $143.90. The new PT is 9.7X the 2020 EPS estimate on Royal Caribbean from Amobi.