VirnetX +5% after appeals court denies Apple bid

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denies Apple's (AAPL -0.1% ) request to reconsider a split decision related to the VirnetX (NYSEMKT:VHC) patent fight.

In November, the appeals court upheld a finding that iPhones infringed on VirnetX's patents for secure communications technology.

The previous ruling did void the $503M a jury calculated that Apple should pay for the violations.

Upholding the fact that some iPhones violated VHC patents set the stage for the long-running legal battle to continue.