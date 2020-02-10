Brookfield seen as 'dark horse' buyer for Trans Mountain after equity raise

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP +1% ) may be a "dark horse" buyer for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project should the opportunity arise, as it recently completed a big equity raise and has "excellent access to capital markets," says Stifel analyst Ian Gillies.

Parent company Brookfield Asset Management last week raised $20B in equity commitments for its global infrastructure fund and the firm itself committed $5B of capital.

The price tag for the Trans Mountain project has surged 70% to $12.6B, and "further cost overruns would make Trans Mountain an unattractive M&A candidate for existing Canadian infrastructure companies" such as TC Energy (TRP +0.3% ) and Enbridge (ENB +0.4% ), Gillies says.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA +0.2% ) could "at least review the transaction" given its enterprise value of $44B, the analyst adds.

Brookfield Infrastructure trades higher after reporting Q4 funds from operations gained nearly 10% Y/Y and raising its dividend by another 7%.