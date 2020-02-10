Oscar ratings hit all-time low

Last night's ABC (DIS +0.7% ) broadcast of the Oscars - still one of the television events of the year - drew the smallest audience in the recorded history of the show, beating 2018's low.

Some 23.6M viewers tuned in on average, a precipitous 20% drop-off from last year, and down 46% from a peak in 2014.

In terms of Nielsen ratings, it drew a 5.3 among adults 18-49 (down 31% Y/Y).

It's reflective of a secular decline in awards show ratings, though last year's Oscars viewership (the first without a host in some time) had ticked up 12%.