Oscar ratings hit all-time low

Last night's ABC (DIS +0.7%) broadcast of the Oscars - still one of the television events of the year - drew the smallest audience in the recorded history of the show, beating 2018's low.
Some 23.6M viewers tuned in on average, a precipitous 20% drop-off from last year, and down 46% from a peak in 2014.
In terms of Nielsen ratings, it drew a 5.3 among adults 18-49 (down 31% Y/Y).
It's reflective of a secular decline in awards show ratings, though last year's Oscars viewership (the first without a host in some time) had ticked up 12%.
As for studios competing for the prestige (and a small revenue bump), awards count ended in a three-way tie between Neon (U.S. distributor of Best Picture winner Parasite), Sony Pictures (SNE -0.3%) and Disney. Netflix (NFLX +0.9%) - which drew heavily from 10 nominations for The Irishman - saw that film left out of award winners entirely.
Now read: Keep Betting On Sony »