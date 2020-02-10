Google rivals want EU to investigate vacation rentals

Forty Google (GOOG +1.4% )(GOOGL +1.4% ) rivals allege that the tech giant favors its own vacation rental service in search results and want EU antitrust regulators to take action.

The companies and trade bodies are located in the EU, Switzerland, and the United States and include Expedia and Tripadvisor.

Excerpt from a letter to EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, obtained by Reuters: "We see strong indications of a competitive strategy for Google to reduce us and our industry to mere content providers for the ‘one-stop-shop’ of Google’s new product."

Google is preparing to fight the first of three fines from Vestager, levied for favoring its own comparison shopping service.