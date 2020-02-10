MPLX cut at Credit Suisse on potential dilution from Marathon strategic review

MPLX (MPLX -2.2% ) slumps as Credit Suisse downgrades shares to Neutral from Outperform with a $25 price target, trimmed from $29, saying Marathon Petroleum's (MPC +0.6% ) strategic review may be dilutive to MPLX.

Also, several major Northeast counterparties have seen their credit ratings downgraded, which could trigger customer liquidity events, says Credit Suisse's Spiro Dounis, also citing the steep decline in natural gas prices.

As such, Dounis believes the "accumulation of headwinds" balances MPLX's risk/reward tradeoff.

MPLX's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Very Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.