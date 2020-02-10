Bayer seeks reversal of $86M Roundup cancer verdict

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -0.9% ) is asking a California appeals court to overturn an $86M verdict that found it was responsible for a couple's cancer caused by its Roundup weedkiller.

The May verdict by a California jury awarded more than $2B to the couple who claimed they sprayed Roundup on their property for more than three decades; the trial judge later lowered the damages to $86M.

The company says decades of studies have shown Roundup and glyphosate are safe for human use and that the lawyer repeatedly violated court orders during the trial in an attempt to inflame jurors.

Bayer, which acquired Roundup via its 2018 deal for Monsanto, so far has lost all three jury trials over claims that Roundup causes cancer.