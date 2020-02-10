Diamond Offshore to be cash flow negative in 2020, CFO says

Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO -9.8% ) plunges to all-time lows despite reporting better than expected Q4 results and an increase in backlog, as CFO Scott Kornblau says the company will come in cash flow negative this year.

"We finished 2019 with $156M of cash and nothing drawn on our revolver," Kornblau told today's earnings conference call. "However, we soon expect to start drawing on our revolver likely in [Q2] and we expect to be cash flow negative during 2020 and end the year with a drawn revolver balance. But now that the heavy capex spend is in the rear view mirror, our focus will remain on delivering top notch performance, minimizing costs, and preserving liquidity."

Diamond also said it expects Q1 contract drilling revenues of $205M-$215M, with most of the decrease vs. $259M in Q4 2019 attributed to a non-repeating $30M margin commitment recognized in Q4, as well as fewer days on contract for the Ocean BlackLion, Ocean BlackRhino, Ocean Monarch and Ocean GreatWhite, in connection with special surveys or preparation for upcoming campaigns, among other factors.

Full-year capital spending of $326M came in below prior guidance; the timing of the spend for several of its large-dollar projects was fluid, the company said during the call.