CNH Industrial upped to Buy at Deutsche Bank on valuation

CNH Industrial (CNHI -0.4% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $12 price target at Deutsche Bank as a "catalyst-rich secular and cyclical growth story that is significantly undervalued."

CNH shares slipped 7% last Friday following disappointing 2020 guidance, and the stock now trades at a record 40% discount to the S&P and closest peer Deere, which Deutsche Bank's Chad Dillard says creates an ideal entry point.

Dillard says expectations are at "rock bottom levels," CNHI shares are "a free option on a global growth and ag equipment rebound" at current levels, and the company is well positioned to benefit from an anticipated organic growth recovery in the sector in late 2020 or early 2021.

Although FY 2020 earnings may come in at the bottom of guidance, Dillard foresees at least three separate scenarios that lead to 30-50% upside from current levels.

CNHI's average Sell Side Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.