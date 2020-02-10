Amazon stockpiling China-made products - Business Insider

Amazon (AMZN +2.5% ) confirms to Business Insider that it increased orders to build inventory of China-made products amid the coronavirus outbreak.

BI reports that Amazon reached out to a number of suppliers last week. The company is placing orders for several weeks of supplies and is giving suppliers an extra five days to ship to Amazon warehouses.

Amazon statement: "Out of an abundance of caution, we are working with suppliers to secure additional inventory to ensure we maintain our selection for customers."