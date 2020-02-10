Vislink Technologies receives $400k in orders

Vislink Technologies (VISL) has received orders valued at over $400k for satellite communications equipment from Airbus Defence and Space Limited (“Airbus”).

The orders are for ground terminals to be used in support of the Airbus contract with the UK Government.

One of the orders received is included under a new Master Purchase Agreement (“MPA”) that Vislink has signed with Airbus. There is the potential for additional orders to be placed under this MPA as a subsequent phase of the program is implemented.