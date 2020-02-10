Fed's Daly discusses shifting focus to higher inflation
- For so long, monetary policy makers have been so accustomed to pushing inflation down, that "changing direction feels unnatural," said San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said in a speech in Dublin on Monday.
- Fundamental changes are pressuring prices downward, she explained. Slower population growth in advanced economies and an aging population increasing the pool of available savings are reducing real interest rates.
- "We need to embrace the mindset that inflation a bit above target is far better than inflation a bit below target in today’s economic environment," Daly said.
- With less room to cut interest rates, monetary policy alone may not be enough to deal with future downturns, but "fiscal policy will need to play a larger role in smoothing through economic shocks."
- "Expanding the array of automatic stabilizers that form part of the social safety net can help mitigate the depth and duration of economic downturns," she said, using unemployment insurance as an example of such stabilizers.
- Daly also says investing in such areas as infrastructure, research and development, and education will increase potential economic growth in the longer run.
- "In today’s low interest rate environment, such investments are relatively easy to finance and will pay a high rate of return in the future," she said.
- Daly isn't a voting member of the FOMC this year.
