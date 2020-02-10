Natural gas sinks 5% to near four-year lows

Natural gas futures (UNG -4.3% ) plunged to their lowest settlement in nearly four years, as expected mild weather continues to pressure prices.

Nymex March gas closed -5% at $1.766/MMBtu, the lowest settlement since March 2016 and capping a 19% YTD drop.

"With the little remainder of winter waning away, the possibility of a late-season return to colder temperatures to prop up heating demand becomes bleak," says Schneider Electric analyst Christin Redmond, noting the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts a high probability of warmer than normal temps across the eastern and midwestern U.S. during the coming 8-14 days.

U.S. production, which has been slowly rising though not quite at last year's rate, also is contributing to price weakness, says IHS Markit's Marshall Steeves, who adds that output has increased not just from shale but also from offshore Gulf of Mexico.

U.S. natural gas prices likely will not top $2.50/MMBtu in 2020, according to a Raymond James annual survey of E&P executives.

Gas-focused equities trade mostly lower: GPOR -17.3% , CNX -14.2% , SWN -8.7% , RRC -6.5% , DNR -4.8% , AR -4% , LNG -3.9% , EQT -3.6% , CRK -3.5% , CHK -2.1% , TELL -1.1% , COG +0.1% .

