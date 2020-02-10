SoftBank-backed Brandless is closing down

SoftBank-backed (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) startup Brandless will lay off 90% of its staff as it plans to shutter its operations, according to CNBC sources.

The remaining 10 employees will stay long enough to complete outstanding orders.

The D2C retailer launched in 2017 and sold unbranded products for $3 each. The board now calls that business model "unsustainable" in the "fiercely competitive" D2C market.

Brandless is the first Vision Fund investment to fail.

SoftBank stepped in last year to save coworking startup WeWork after its failed IPO.

