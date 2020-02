Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) estimates its net asset value was ~$11.15-$11.40 at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. $11.24 at Sept. 30, 2019.

Sutter Rock held positions in 23 portfolio companies, all privately held, at the end of 2019.

During Q4, the company exited its investments in Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and EdSurge, with a realized gain of $9.0M on the Lyft investment and a $1.0M realized loss on EdSurge.

During the quarter, it funded a follow on $0.3M investment in StormWind LLC preferred shares.