II-VI -7.8% after downside Q3 outlook

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) -7.8% reports Q2 results that beat on revenue and met EPS estimates. The quarter marks the first full quarter of operations with Finisar included.

The downside Q3 outlook sees revenue of $550-600M (consensus: $616.2M) and EPS of $0.02 to $0.32 (consensus: $0.39), which includes an estimated minimum revenue reduction of $50M for the coronavirus outbreak.

Q2 adjusted gross margin was 35%, down from last year's 38.5%. Adjusted operating margin was 9.8% versus 16.7%.

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.