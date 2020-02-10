MercadoLibre slips after margin miss

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) reports gross merchandise volume rose 21% Y/Y in Q4 to $3.9B. Payment volume was up 64% to $8.7B. Payment transactions increased 127.2% Y/Y to total 285.5M transactions. Gross billings were up in Brazil, Argentina and Mexico during the quarter.

The online retailer's gross margin rate of 45.7% of sales was below the 47.8% mark from a year ago and consensus estimate of 48.0%

MELI -0.23% AH to $656.70.

Previously: MercadoLibre EPS misses by $0.34, beats on revenue (Feb. 10)