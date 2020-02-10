Petrobras OK to hire emergency workers, as strike hits 10th day

Petrobras (PBR -1.2% ) says it was cleared by a local labor court judge to hire emergency workers to maintain operations while striking workers remained out for a 10th straight day.

The latest turn in the dispute comes despite a court order last week that forced unions to maintain at least 90% of unionized workers on the job or risk face large fines.

The FUP oil workers union says necessary work crews remained on the job but Petrobras officials denied the union entrance to operational units to make a head count.

The union wants Petrobras to stop the planned layoff of more than 1,000 workers at a fertilizer plant in Parana state; the company is exiting the fertilizer business and has tried for years to sell or lease the existing facilities without success.