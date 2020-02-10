Repay Holdings buys Ventanex for up to $50M

Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) acquires Ventanex, an integrated payments solution provider to the consumer finance and B2B healthcare verticals, for up to $50M.

Repay paid $36m at closing; the remaining $14M may become payable upon the the achievement of performance growth targets.

Financed deal with a combination of cash on hand and new borrowings under its existing credit facility.

Upsizes existing credit facility by $115M to $345M.

In 2019, Ventanex is expected to generate ~$12.00M of revenue, $6.50M of gross profit, and $4.25M of adjusted EBITDA.