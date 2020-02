DaVita Q4 earnings up 51%; shares up 4% after hours

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Q4 results:

Revenues: $2,898.6M (+2.7%); dialysis services: $2,768.0M (+1.4%). Consensus: $2.92B.

U.S. dialysis revenue per patient per treatment: $348.31 (-0.3%).

Net income continuing ops: $242.2M (+51.2%); non-GAAP net income: $242.2M (+62.4%); EPS: $1.86 (+93.8%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.86 (+106.7%).

Cash flow ops (full year): $2,072.4M (+17.0%).

2020 guidance: Revenues: $11.5B - 11.7B (consensus: $11.6B); non-GAAP EPS: $5.75 - 6.25 from $5.25 - 5.75 (consensus: $5.57); cash flow ops: $600M - 800M.

Shares up 4% after hours.

DaVita HealthCare Partners EPS beats by $0.26, misses on revenue