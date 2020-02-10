RingCentral +2.5% after Q4 revenue jumps

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is up 2.5% postmarket after eking out a beat of profit expectations and solidly outperforming revenue consensus with its Q4 earnings.

Revenues rose by more than a third, to $253M; subscription revenue rose 33% to $229M.

Annualized Exit Monthly Recurring Subscriptions also rose 32%, to $960M. RingCentral Office ARR rose 36% to $877M; Mid-market and Enterprise ARR rose 59%, Enterprise ARR rose 71%, and Channel ARR rose 63%.

GAAP operating loss widened slightly, but non-GAAP operating income rose to $24M from $17M.

And non-GAAP EPS dipped to $0.22 from $0.23.

Liquidity was $344M, vs. $583M at the end of Q3.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenues of $257M-$259M (28-29% growth, and above consensus for $249.2M), and EPS of $0.18-$0.19 (vs. expected $0.18).

for the full year, it's guiding to revenues of $1.125B-$1.135B (25-26% growth, and above consensus for $1.1B), and EPS of $0.93-$0.94 (vs. expected $0.93).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

