Amazon, techs lead stocks to more gains

Stocks rebounded from a sluggish start to power higher, as tech shares helped push the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to new record highs.

Amazon jumped 2.6% to a record close, breaking above $2,100/share for the first time, while Alphabet and Microsoft both finished more than 1% higher, as investors presumably remained assured that the tech giants offered a mix of growth and safety, especially amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The information technology (+1.4%), consumer discretionary (+1.3%) and real estate (+1.2%) sectors topped today's leaderboard, while energy (-0.8%) continued to lag badly, as March WTI crude oil closed -1.5% to $49.57/bbl on lingering concerns about weaker demand because of the coronavirus.

U.S. Treasury prices finished with modest gains, pushing the two-year yield down a basis point to 1.38% and the 10-year yield 3 bps lower to 1.55%.