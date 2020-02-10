Varonis -6% on wider-than-expected loss forecast

Varonis (NASDAQ:VRNS) -6.2% reports Q4 beats with mixed Q1 guidance that sees revenue of $59-60M (consensus: $58.58M consensus) and loss per share of $0.57-0.55 (consensus: $0.30 loss).

The mixed FY20 view has revenue of $286-$29M (consensus: $286.43M) and loss per share of $0.93-0.89 (consensus: $0.54 loss).

Q4 ARR grew 62% Y/Y to $210.5M.

Subscription revenue totaled $31.6M and maintenance and services came in at $34.2M, compared to last year's $3.8M and $33.9M, respectively.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.