Brighthouse +2.1% after Q4 beat, new stock buyback program

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Q4 adjusted EPS, less notable items, of $2.46 sails past the consensus estimate of $2.34 and increased from $1.68 in the year-ago quarter.

Brighthouse gains 2.1% in after-hours trading; the company also announced a $500M stock repurchase program after the close of regular trading today.

Q4 adjusted net investment income of $904M slipped from $928M in Q3 and $863M from Q4 2018; net investment yield was 4.32% during the quarter.

Q4 annuity sales of $1.87B rose 3% from Q3 and 10% Y/Y; annuities adjusted earnings increased to $265M from $203M in Q3 and $175M in Q4 2018.

On a Y/Y basis, Q4 adjusted earnings, less notable items, reflect lower amortization of deferred acquisition costs and lower reserves, and higher net investment income, partially offset by higher expenses and lower fees.

Q4 life sales of $12M increased from $8M in Q3 and $4M in Q4 2018; life adjusted earnings of $75M compares with $73M in Q4 and $64M in the year-ago quarter.

Ends Q4 with book value excluding AOCI of $118.08 per share vs. $116.58 at the end of 2018.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

