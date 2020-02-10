Federal Realty Q4 FFO misses, comparable POI rises 2.4%

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Q4 FFO per share of $1.58 misses the consensus estimate of $1.60 and rose slightly from $1.57 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 comparable-property operating income growth was 2.4%.

Q4 revenue of $239.1M beat the average analyst estimate of $238.3M and increased from $235.4M a year ago.

Sees 2020 FFO per share of $6.40-$6.58 vs. consensus of $6.55 and compares with $6.17 for 2019 (or $6.33, when excluding charge related to the buyout of the Kmart lease at Assembly).

FRT slips 0.2% in after-hours trading.

Overall portfolio was 94.2% leased as of Dec. 31, 2019 an comparable portfolio was 94.9%% leased.

Conference call on Feb. 11 at 9:00 AM ET.

