Slack -5% after statement on IBM

Slack (NYSE:WORK) shares drop 5.4% as the company resumes trading following the halt.

The company responds to an earlier Business Insider report that IBM was going all-in on the collaboration app, becoming the largest-ever customer.

Slack: "IBM has been Slack's largest customer for several years and has expanded its usage of Slack over that time. Slack is not updating its financial guidance for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020 or for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020."