Brixmor 2020 FFO guidance comes in on the light side

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) 2020 guidance of NAREIT FFO per share $1.90-$1.97 compares with $1.96 consensus.

Compares with 2019 FFO per share of $1.91.

BRX rises 0.8% in after-hours trading.

Sees 2020 same-property net operating income growth of 3.00%-3.50%.

Q4 FFO per share of 47 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 48 cents and increased from 40 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total revenue of $293.1M trails the consensus of $294.1M and slipped from $297.4M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 same-property net operating income growth of 5.1%; same-property base rent for Q4 2019 contributed 390 basis points to same-property NOI growth.

Conference call on Feb. 11 at 10:00 AM ET.

