XPO Logistics tops Q4 earnings view, hires Wyshner as new CFO

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) +3.8% after-hours following better than expected Q4 earnings and upbeat 2020 guidance.

For the full year, XPO expects organic revenue growth of 3%-5% Y/Y, adjusted EBITDA increasing 7%-10% to $1.785B-$1.835B, and free cash flow of $600M-$700M.

The company says it has not determined which, if any, business units will be sold or spun off, but it does not plan to sell or spin off its North American less-than-truckload unit.

XPO also appoints David Wyshner as its new CFO, effective March 2, replacing acting CFO Sarah Glickman, who will serve in a new role as senior VP of corporate finance and transformation.

Wyshner most recently was CFO of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and previously was President and CFO at Avis Budget Group.