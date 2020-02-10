Agile Therapeutics secures $35M credit facility; shares ahead 4% after hours

Aimed at supporting the launch of contraceptive patch Twirla if approved by the FDA, Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) has inked a $35M term loan credit facility with Perceptive Advisors.

$5M was drawn at closing. $15M will be available on FDA approval and another $15M contingent on the achievement of certain milestones.

Agile will be allowed to make interest-only payments until February 2023.

In exchange, the company issued warrants to Perceptive for the purchase of up to 1.4M common shares, 700K at $3.74 and 700K at $4.67.