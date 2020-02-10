Digital Turbine -5% after Q3 revenue miss

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) has slipped 5% postmarket after fiscal Q3 earnings that fell short of revenue consensus.

It also announced a definitive deal to acquire Mobile Posse.

Revenues jumped 18% to a record but trailed expectations. And net income rose to $5M from $3M a year ago (non-GAAP).

EBITDA was $5.6M vs. a prior-year $3.8M.

"Despite substantially weaker-than-expected Android device sales in November in our core U.S. market, we managed to generate $5.6M in EBITDA and more than $7M in free cash flow during the quarter," says CEO Bill Stone.

It's forecasting Q4 revenues of $33.2M-$34.5M (in line with expectations for $33.6M), and EBITDA of $3.5M-$4M.

