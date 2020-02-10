Prospect Capital fiscal Q2 originations triple vs. Q1

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) fiscal Q2 net investment income of $67.9M, or 18 cents per share, compares with $71.1M, or 19 cents per share in the previous quarter and $80.8M, or 22 cents per share, in Q2 FY2019.

Per-share figure matches the consensus.

Total investment income for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019 was $161.9M, beating the average analyst estimate of $155.8M, vs. $187.9M in the year-ago quarter.

PSEC gains 0.3% in after-hours trading.

Q2 total originations were $326.6M vs. $94.5M in fiscal Q1; total repayments were $431.5M vs. $245.2M in the prior quarter.

Total originations in March quarter to date are $322.3M; total repayments of $22.8M QTD.

NAV per share of $8.66 at Dec. 31, 2019 declined from $8.87 at Sept. 30, 2019.

Conference call on Feb. 11 at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Prospect Capital NII in-line, beats on total investment income (Feb. 10)