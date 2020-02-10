Uniti closes $2.25B in refinancing

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) subsidiaries have closed their offering of an aggregate $2.25B in debt.

They closed that amount in 7.875% senior secured notes due 2025, issued at 100% of face.

Net proceeds went to repay all $2.05B outstanding under the company's term loan facility, and $156.7M of outstanding borrowings under a revolving credit facility.

The move comes in connection with a new credit amendment, which waives any potential default that would arise if the company's 2019 financials include a "going concern" statement.